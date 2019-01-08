National search underway for teen mom and her 2 children from Georgia

MONROE, GA (Gray News) – Authorities are searching for a north Georgia teenager and her two toddlers.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a bulletin for 16-year-old Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri and 1-year-old Shariah. They’ve been missing from Walton County, GA, since Dec. 22.
The bulletin said they may still be in the Monroe area, about 40 miles east of Atlanta, or may have traveled to Covington, GA, about 20 miles to the south, or to Brooklyn, NY.
“We’re concerned with the juveniles - the babies - simply because they are so young and make sure that the mom and that the babies have care,” Capt. Kirk McElroy with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office told WAGA.
All three disappeared from a foster home near Monroe.
Kenyah, 16 years old, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She is black with brown hair and brown eyes.
Kensharri, age 2, is black with black hair and eyes, is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Shariah is 13 months old, is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. She is black, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (843-5678).
