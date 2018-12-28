Arts Council of Midland hosts artist with West Texas ties for first artist exhibit of 2019

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Arts Council of Midland will be welcoming Herman Walker for its first quarterly exhibit artist of 2019.
The exhibit, “Visions from Cowboy Country: Quarterly Art Exhibit 2019”, will be on display with an invitation-only opening reception on January 25. It will then be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment on weekends starting January 26. Art will also be available for purchase.
Walker has West Texas roots, growing up in West Texas. He spent much of his time in ranching country and Kerrville as well as studying at Texas Tech. He opened a gallery and foundry in Kerrville in 1973, where his career began to take off.
He later moved to Eldorado, being inspired by the people, animals and land of the area.
“Ranch life is lived on the cutting edge. In this region, nature doesn’t always deal kindly with man," said Walker. “The men and women who live on this land must be strong in character and able to face adversity.”
