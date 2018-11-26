WATCH LIVE: Serial Killer Sam Little escorted out of Ector Co. Jail

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - The hearing for Samuel Little will begin at 1:30 p.m. on November 26.
Little, who has the potential to be one of the most prolific serial killers in United States history, has confessed to the 1994 murder of Denise Christie Brothers.
Texas Ranger James Holland built up a relationship with Little following his extradition to Wise County earlier in 2018. Little is currently serving three life sentences from California as a result of his conviction for the murder of three Los Angeles women.
Little could be tied to as many as 90 murders across numerous states. Thanks to DNA evidence, many cold cases are being reexamined to see if they might now have an answer.
It appears that around 30 of the cases are already being tied back to Samuel Little. If he is convicted of the 90 murders, he would far surpass the most famous serial killers in the United States. As a point of comparison, Ted Bundy only confessed to just over 30 crimes.
During the Ector County hearing, Bobby Bland will be prosecuting the case.
For a more comprehensive look at what we know so far here is a timeline chronicling details of Little’s life, the murders he has been convicted of and some of the potential victims he could be or has been tied back to but not convicted of yet.
Stick with NewsWest 9 as the trial unfolds for all of the latest details and coverage.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.