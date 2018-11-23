PETA wants English village named Wool to change its name to Vegan Wool

(RNN) - Wool is a material that keeps us warm once temperatures drop.
It’s also the name of a large village in Dorset, England. With a population of 5,310, Wool has been around for a little more than 1,000 years under several different names.
It’s gone by Wyllon, Wille, Welle and Welles, but Wool’s name has always derived from an ancient word that means “well,” according to The Concise Oxford Dictionary of English Place-names.
Even so, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is hoping the village will change its name once more. PETA sent a letter to the Wool Parish Council asking it to change Wool’s name to “Vegan Wool.”
“Changing Wool’s name to “Vegan Wool” would not only inspire local people to seek out cruelty-free clothing but also show a little compassion for the sheep who are torn apart for wool,” PETA said in a blog post.
The animal advocacy group investigated the United Kingdom’s wool industry and discovered sheep are often beaten, stomped on, kicked, mutilated and thrown around.
“Video footage from the investigations shows shearers stamping and standing on sheep’s heads, punching them in the face, and hitting them over the head with electric clippers and hammers,” PETA said.
Cherry Brooks, a Dorset County Councilor, told The Telegraph PETA’s request is ridiculous.
"A few people are quite offended but most people seem to find it amusing,” Brooks said.
Jayne Merchant, a Wool resident, called PETA’s idea “utterly ridiculous.”
"It's the most idiotic idea I have come across in a long time," Merchant told local media.
Despite the mocking, PETA’s request hasn’t fallen on deaf ears. Brooks said it will need to be discussed at the next council meeting.
