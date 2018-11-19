Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It is a rather chilly morning across the area, especially in the northern Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico, where temperatures are in the 20s. It's warmer elsewhere, in the 30s and low 40s, but you'll still need that coat heading out the door. Heading into the afternoon, it will be cool, but rather pleasant as high temperatures reach the upper 50s with some lower 60s under sunny skies through much of the area.