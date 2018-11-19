Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It is a rather chilly morning across the area, especially in the northern Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico, where temperatures are in the 20s. It's warmer elsewhere, in the 30s and low 40s, but you'll still need that coat heading out the door. Heading into the afternoon, it will be cool, but rather pleasant as high temperatures reach the upper 50s with some lower 60s under sunny skies through much of the area.
Thanks to surface high pressure, much of the same is expected for Tuesday as high temperatures reach the upper 50s. We're watching for the chance of a little disturbance rolling through on Wednesday, offering up a slight chance of rain. However, if we do see some rain, it will not be light and short-lived.
Your Thanksgiving forecast looks beautiful out there as high temperatures rise into the mid 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies. We will stay dry in West Texas. If you’re traveling for the holiday, the entire state looks to stay pretty dry, with the exception being along the gulf coast on Thursday morning.
