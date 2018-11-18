Permian Credit Unions raise more that $100,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

PERMIAN BASIN (KWES) - Children’s Miracle Network received a generous donation from the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions.
The Permian Chapter of Credit Unions surpassed their goal of $100,000 by raising $135,779 to help children through CMN.
“Thank you, Permian Chapter of Credit Unions, for supporting Children’s Miracle Network throughout the years,” Public Relations Director of the Medical Center Health System Rhonda Lewallen said.
Every dollar donated to Children’s Miracle Network stays local and helps the kids and babies in the Permian Basin.
The funds donated were raised through the 25th Annual Permian Chapter of Credit Unions Golf Tournament.
