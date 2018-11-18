Permian Basin Thanksgiving: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do the week of Thanksgiving? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience November 19 through November 24.
- Kidd’s and Canvas Parties is holding a Thanksgiving Art Camp for ages four through 13. The camp runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. This camp is a drop-off camp where children will get to experience the fun of art including painting and slime recipes.
- The Midland Centennial Library is hosting a Bring Your Own Baby Book Club on November 19. The class is a once-a-month opportunity for parents and caregivers to bring their children to play while discussing books with others.
- DoogieDee’s in Lamesa is holding two special classes on November 19. The Mommy and Me Music Class is for newborns through age five while the Yoga Kids Class is for four to seven year olds. Both classes are free but require pre-registration.
- The Midland Centennial Library is hosting an Adult Coloring Group on November 20. Attendees are encouraged to bring colored pencils, markers, or crayons and a color book to relax and meet new friends.
- The library is also hosting a Knit a Bit event. Those who attend can learn to knit, get help with their current knitting problems and meet other knitters in the community.
- The Petroleum Museum is hosting the next in its Building Bots class on November 20. This class is open to third through sixth graders. Students will be able to learn fun engineering basics.
- Lauren James Children’s Company in Odessa is hosting a Mommy and Me Cookie Decorating event on November 20. Parents and their children can decorate sugar cookies for the Thanksgiving table and even donate items to local foster children.
- The Ector County Library is hosting a Thanksgiving Storytime and Craft event on November 20. The event is open to children from age two through the second grade, although siblings of children in that age rage are welcome.
- Kidds and Canvas Parties is holding a Thanksgiving-themed adults only cookie decorating class on November 20. Instructors will teach you how to decorate cookies and provide the needed materials for this BYOB event.
- Painting with a Twist in San Angelo is holding a Jolly Reindeer Painting class on November 21. The class is recommended for those five and up and includes adults and children. Refreshments, smocks and paints will be provided.
- Midland County Greater Works will be holding the 7th annual Midland Turkey Trot on November 22. Runners can participate in a 5K or 10K and there will be free coffee, hot chocolate, water, fruit and granola bars.
- Parks Legado Town Center will be holding its second Old-Fashioned Christmas Tree Market starting on November 23. Available will be freshly cut and living Christmas trees, garlands, hay rides and more.
- EPD Entertainment will be holding a Holiday Sip and Shop at the Midland Downtown Lion’s Club on November 24. Numerous vendors will be in attendance and there will be door prizes and refreshments.
