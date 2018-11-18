Pacific Rim summit highlights strained China-US relations

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, talks beside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Leaders Electrification Project meeting as part of the APEC 2018 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. In a statement issued to media, Papua New Guinea has invited Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States to work together to support its enhanced connectivity and the goal of connecting 70% of its population to electricity by 2030. Currently only about 13% of Papua New Guinea's population have reliable access to electricity. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)