Goodwill-Odessa hosting ‘Moving Sale’ to prepare for new building

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Goodwill-Odessa merchandise will be marked down as much as 50 percent for their “Moving Sale” starting Nov. 18.
Goodwill on 42nd St. will be closing their doors and moving to a new location at 4212 Preston Smith Road.
The new building will be 13,000 square feet and will feature retail space and a Career Center, providing free services for career placement in the Permian Basin.
Free services will include one-on-one career counseling, resume writing, job search assistance, computer access and Google Digital Skills Training.
They will also have a groundbreaking ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the new location, which is expected to be completed in Fall 2019.
The final day of operation for the 42nd St. location is Nov. 30. Current employees have been offered temporary transfer to one of two Midland locations in the meantime.
