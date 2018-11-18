Give the gift of time by volunteering this holiday season

By Mariana Veloso | November 18, 2018 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 1:52 PM

PERMIAN BASIN (KWES) - For families that are struggling in the Permian Basin, it can be difficult to maintain the holiday spirit.

This year, instead of focusing on gifts, give the gift of time by volunteering at these area soup kitchens.

Midland

Odessa

Also, here is a list of how you can help the Salvation Army with their efforts.

Lastly, click here to find out how you can collect donations for the Salvation Army through Red Kettle volunteering.

