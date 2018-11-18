Give the gift of time by volunteering this holiday season

PERMIAN BASIN (KWES) - For families that are struggling in the Permian Basin, it can be difficult to maintain the holiday spirit.
This year, instead of focusing on gifts, give the gift of time by volunteering at these area soup kitchens.
Midland
- Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, 1401 Orchard Ln.
- Breaking Bread Kitchen, 410 E. Florida Ave
Odessa
- Jesus House Odessa, 1335 E. 6th St.
- West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave.
Also, here is a list of how you can help the Salvation Army with their efforts.
Lastly, click here to find out how you can collect donations for the Salvation Army through Red Kettle volunteering.
