Face the Race helps junior high girls with self-esteem

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Junior League hosted the 11th annual Face the Race 5K run at Windland Park on Saturday.
Face the Race is a graduation for more than 89 Midland I.S.D. junior high girls that attend the Junior League’s after-school program.
“It’s really exciting, but at the same time you’re really nervous because you are going to be running a 5K,” Carolyn Bautica, Goddard Junior High student, said.
The program provides girls with training and inspirational messages from guest speakers to help increase their self-esteem.
“I can talk to people better because I used to be really shy and I feel like I have more friends to go out and talk to if some aren’t available or anything,” Bautica said.
