Cowboy Christmas Ball fundraiser to benefit Permian Basin Dance Company

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Downtown Loins Club will be hosting a Cowboy Christmas Ball fundraiser for the non-profit Permian Basin Dance Club.
The dance club provides weekly dancing and live music every Tuesday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
The ball will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Lions Club, 200 Plaza St. in Midland.
Tickets will be $15 at the door and the suggested attire is Texas black tie (not required).
For more information, call 432-638-3707.
