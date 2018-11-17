OPD announces Back the Blue raffle winners

OPD announces Back the Blue raffle winners
By Mariana Veloso | November 17, 2018 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:19 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police Department had their Back the Blue raffle on Nov. 17.

The raffle was $10 and participants got the chance to win items like guns and gift cards.

Here is the list of winners:

  • Stacy: Bragg Farms Vermont Syrup Gift Basket (Donated by Mr. and Mrs. Jon Foust)
  • Rick Rowland: Benelli M4 12 Gauge Shotgun
  • Kerry Smith: Glock 19, Gen 5 9mm Pistol
  • Josh Trevizo: Autographed Odessa Jackalopes Special First Responder Jersey
  • Carlos Chavez: $500 gift card to Ally Outdoors in Midland
  • Lorainne Marelich: $200 VISA Card
  • Laynee Phillips: $100 VISA Card
  • Paula Merrill: $100 H-E-B Gift Card
  • Saul Holguin: $100 Target Gift Card
  • Violeta Trevizo: $100 Lowes Home Improvement Gift Card
  • Lupe Shearer: $50 Starbuck’s Gift Card
  • Dontae Grayson: $50 Texas Road House Gift Card

2018 Back the Blue Raffle Drawing Congratulations to everyone who won prizes from the 2018 Back the Blue Event. We will be contacting and posting the names and items that you won.

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, November 17, 2018

The raffle was sponsored by Sewell Family of Dealers, Chick-Fil-A and the Odessa Jackalopes.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.