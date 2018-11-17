OPD announces Back the Blue raffle winners

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police Department had their Back the Blue raffle on Nov. 17.
The raffle was $10 and participants got the chance to win items like guns and gift cards.
Here is the list of winners:
- Stacy: Bragg Farms Vermont Syrup Gift Basket (Donated by Mr. and Mrs. Jon Foust)
- Rick Rowland: Benelli M4 12 Gauge Shotgun
- Kerry Smith: Glock 19, Gen 5 9mm Pistol
- Josh Trevizo: Autographed Odessa Jackalopes Special First Responder Jersey
- Carlos Chavez: $500 gift card to Ally Outdoors in Midland
- Lorainne Marelich: $200 VISA Card
- Laynee Phillips: $100 VISA Card
- Paula Merrill: $100 H-E-B Gift Card
- Saul Holguin: $100 Target Gift Card
- Violeta Trevizo: $100 Lowes Home Improvement Gift Card
- Lupe Shearer: $50 Starbuck’s Gift Card
- Dontae Grayson: $50 Texas Road House Gift Card
The raffle was sponsored by Sewell Family of Dealers, Chick-Fil-A and the Odessa Jackalopes.
