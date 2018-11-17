Man robs New Mexico bank, gets away with $13,000

CARLSBAD, NM (KWES) - Officers and Detectives of the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a bank robbery at Western Commerce Bank Friday morning.
A male subject walked into the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, a white hoodie with “American Eagle” wording on it, and camouflage pants and continued straight to the teller counter.
He brandished a handgun and told the cashier to give him the money from the drawers.
The teller gave the subject money from the drawers totaling over $13,000 at which point the male subject placed it into a tan military-style backpack and then exited the bank proceeding to flee Southbound down the alley.
Detectives are actively working this robbery along with agents from the FBI.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation please contact Det. Elizabeth Ferrales or Det. Jim Devlin at 575-885-2111 Ext 230 or Ext. 245.
