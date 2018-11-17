ECISD officially grants Jeff Ellison head football coach position at Permian High School

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Ector County Independent School District officials announced that the interim tag is being removed from his title and Jeff Ellison is now officially the head football coach at Permian High School.
The decision was made in the week of Nov. 12, and Coach Ellison has informed the team.
Coach Ellison became the interim head coach in July after former head coach Blake Feldt resigned to take the Executive Athletic Director for Midland I.S.D. position.
“In addition to running the football program well and leading the team to a successful season, Coach Ellison did a strong job as the campus athletic coordinator for all sports,” said ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary. “Those are the things we look for and believe Jeff did well. He deserves to have the job.”
Additionally, Permian High School has set up a second round matchup against Arlington Lamar after a win against El Paso Coronado. The game will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 23, at Abilene Christian University.
