Woman arrested on 4 felony counts, 1 misdemeanor after speeding in stolen car

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Cassi Jo Rincon, 31, was arrested Wednesday for Manufacture or Delivery of Methamphetamine “Felony 1”, Possession of a Controlled Substance “Felony 3”, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility “Felony 3”, Possession of Heroin “State Jail Felony”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, and Possession of Marijuana “Class B Misdemeanor”.
According to Odessa Police, a gray 2017 Mazda 6 was speeding southbound on South Grant, going 52 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.
Police pulled the car over and identified Rincon when dispatch advised them had been reported stolen out of Midland County.
Officers also found Rincon to be in possession of approximately 16.6 grams of methamphetamine, 168 Methylphenidate pills, heroin, marijuana, 4 syringes, 2 glass pipes, and 3 cell phones.
Rincon was placed into custody and transported to the ECLEC.
While at the jail, Rincon was found to have more methamphetamine concealed inside of her shoe.
