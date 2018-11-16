25th annual ARTWALK returns to Alpine

ALPINE, TX (KWES) - The 25th annual ARTWALK is returning to Alpine on November 16 and 17.
The art celebration started as an open house for local art galleries but has since grown into a celebration of music and art across Alpine.
ARTWALK features over two dozen displays of original artwork over downtown Alpine.
Additionally there will be live music during the event, food trucks, vendors and even the Art Car Parade at noon on Saturday.
