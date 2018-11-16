Southwest 66 Credit Union holding grand opening for new Midland branch

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Southwest 66 Credit Union will be holding a grand opening on November 17 to celebrate the opening of a new branch.
The new branch is located on 4425 W. Wadley in the Texas Pride Shopping Center.
This event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature food trucks, jumpers, face painting, and the chance to win $1,000 in Alon gas or $50,000. Attendees will have the opportunity to win the $50,000 by correctly guessing and entering a six-digit code into a prize vault.
