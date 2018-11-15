4 service members charged in death of Lubbock green beret

Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melger (Source: KCBD File Photo)
By Michael Cantu | November 15, 2018 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:09 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two elite Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders have been charged with felony murder related to the 2017 death of Logan Melgar, a Lubbock native and U.S. Army green beret staff sergeant, in Bamako, Mali.

The U.S. Navy brought charges to the four on Tuesday, according to NBC News. The suspects are accused of getting duct tape at Marine headquarters, breaking into Melgar’s room while he was sleeping, tying him down with the tape and strangling the 34-yerar-old in a choke hold.

At the time of his death Melgar was working with local military to counter an Al Qaeda affiliate, according to NBC. He was found dead in his room inside embassy housing.

Along with murder, the four have also been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.

