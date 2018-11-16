Santa Claus to arrive by helicopter at Music City Mall

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - If your children are already dying to meet Santa Claus, why not take them to watch him arrive in style?
Santa Claus will be flying in to the Music City Mall in Odessa by helicopter on November 17.
Children will be able to attend the free event and participate in giveaways or play Rolling Video Games. The event will start at 9 a.m. in the northwest parking lot but Santa will arrive at 9: 45 a.m.
Also featured at the event will be hot chocolate by the Chuck Wagon Gang, cookies by Fuddruckers, face painting, balloon animals and holiday music.
