Restaurant Report: Four low performers for second straight week

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - It was another extremely busy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. The week of October 22 through October 26 had the same amount of low performers as the week before: four.
Ally Outdoors Café at 201 Spring Park Dr. in Midland was cited for the following:
- - Raw chicken in walk-in freezer wasn’t dated/labeled
- - Flour bins not labeled
- - Uncovered tray of raw fries in walk-in cooler
- - Uncovered containers of flour, sugar in reach-in cooler
- - No thermometers in some freezers & coolers
- - Ice scoop being stored on top of box
- - No hot water in hand wash sink in bar area
- - No hot water in both public restrooms (must be fixed within 6 days)
- - No soap or paper towels for hand wash sink in bar area
- - Hot hold for fries not keeping them warm enough
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Ally Outdoors Café.
Melody’s Bakery at 631 W. Clements St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food establishment permit not prominently posted
- - Could not provide food manager certification
- - Some foods in reach-in cooler not date-marked
- - No hand sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - Items found in hand wash sink
- - Open employee soda in front freezer
- - Scoops weren’t found with handles up
- - Sugar container not covered
- - Eggs not being kept in cooler
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Melody’s Bakery.
Taste of India @ the Ramada at 3001 E. Hwy. 80 in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Foods that were cooling weren’t labeled
- - Foods not being cooled properly
- - Food storage containers didn’t have proper labeling
- - No covers over lights in kitchen area and coolers
- - Food items placed in plastic bags
- - No certified food manager
- - Some food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - Toxic materials/chemicals being stored with food products
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - No food thermometers or sanitizer test strips
- - Knives being placed between equipment
- - Hand sink didn’t have hot water at all times
- - Hand wash sink didn’t have soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer
- - Some food in cooler not covered
- - Food not being stored at least 6 inches from floor
- - Mattress, shoes found in room next to kitchen
- - Utensils not being kept in clean, dry location
- - Hand sink had leak
- - Facility must be cleaned
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 37 points from Taste of India, however inspectors went back the next day and everything had been corrected.
IHOP at 2973 JBS Pkwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Dirty floors in eating area
- - Reach-in cold holds not working
- - Stuffing, vegetables past ‘use by’ date
- - Honey mustard, marinara past ‘use by’ date
- - Garbage dumpster need lids and slides must be closed at all times
- - Microwave ovens dirty
- - Open bag of red potato seasoning in dry storage area
- - Grease recycler must be cleaned
- This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from IHOP.
Despite the low performers, there were a couple of restaurants across the Basin with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Bush’s Chicken (3901 N. Grandview Ave.)
- - Taco Villa (2120 E. 42nd St.)
Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - Jersey Mike’s Subs (4400 N. Midland Dr.)
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.