Permian Basin Weekend 11/16-11/18: Events for the whole family

- West Texas Film Festival
The West Texas Film Fest will be returning to the Permian Basin on November 15-17. Featured will be regional media makers as well as diverse films from directors and producers whose work would not normally be shown in West Texas.
- Elf the Musical
Midland Community Theatre is debuting their final season show “Elf the Musical”. Based on the 2003 Christmas movie staring Will Ferrell, the show will have evening shows on Friday and Saturday and a Sunday matinee.
- The Savannah Sipping Society
The Maverick Players have one final weekend for their show “The Savannah Sipping Society”. Each performance will have popcorn, soft drinks, wine and beer available for purchase.
- Winston Churchill exhibit
The Midland County Library will be opening a new exhibit on November 17. “Winston Churchill: A Legacy of Leadership” will be on display at the Centennial branch through January 16.
- Run for the Homeless
If you feel like doing some good Saturday, Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse will be hosting a Run for the Homeless and clothing drive on November 17. You can drop off clothes, sleeping bags, blankets and more even if you don’t feel like participating in the run.
- Tejano Super Show
The 47th Annual Tejano Super Car show is returning to Odessa on November 17 and 18. Featured will be an open mic stage, a death match car hop, music and fair food.
- Ornament making class
The Heritage Museum of Big Spring will be holding an ornament making class on November 18. Attendees will learn how to make a one-of-a-kind collage ornament and a hand-painted glass ornament.
