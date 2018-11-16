Mom arrested for neglect after daughter’s ER visit for broken bones

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is now in jail, facing a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Tabitha Sims, 24, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, her three-year-old daughter was taken to the emergency room in September.
Police say the child had a broken collar bone, two breaks in her arm, a hemorrhage in her eye, bruises on her face, and scratches on her neck.
Officer say Sims told them the girl is always doing flips and gymnastics. She said five days earlier, she noticed her collar bone was sticking out, so she put ice on it and put her arm in a sling.
Police say Sims told them the girl didn’t seem to be bothered by it.
They say Sims also told them she dropped the three-year-old off at her mom’s house the next day when no one was home, and then went to work for several hours.
The court documents say the child is now in foster care, and has had several nightmares where she yells out about being hurt.
In October, while at a doctor’s appointment for her arm, the X-ray technician said the girl mentioned three times that her mommy did this to her.
Police say phone calls to Sims were not returned.
She’s now being held on a $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.