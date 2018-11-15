Man accused of impersonating Homeland Security officer attempts arrest of former city councilman

The report says Wojtowicz got out of his vehicle and walked to the former city councilman’s vehicle. The victim stayed inside his vehicle, but Wojtowicz began yelling that he is from homeland security and that the victim was under arrest. He also told the former councilman he needed to take him to the court house. The victim stayed inside his vehicle and called 911 while Wojtowicz continued to yell, “you’re under arrest.”