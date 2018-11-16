Friday weather update from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good morning. A chilly and clear start on this Friday morning. A nice and sunny afternoon is on the way with highs rising up into the 60s later on. Clear and cool weather will be in store for Friday night football playoffs. Temps. will drop into the 50s and 40s this evening. A brief warm up is in store Saturday, before a cold front moves through in the evening. Highs will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday with a few more clouds and very slim rain chances. Temps. will stay in the 50s and 60s for much of Thanksgiving week with slight rain chances on Wednesday.