FBI re-creates decoy heads Alcatraz inmates used in escape

A newly 3D printed decoy head used by prisoners to mount their infamous escape in 1962, is on display as FBI agents looks on before the start of a news conference at Alcatraz Island Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in San Francisco. The FBI has created replicas of decoy heads used by prisoners to mount their infamous escape from Alcatraz. Authorities on Thursday unveiled 3D printed replicas of the decoys that inmates had constructed with soap, plaster and human hair to distract guards from their plan. Authorities say inmates Frank Morris and John and Clarence Anglin placed the decoys in their beds before climbing through the wall to escape the island prison in San Francisco Bay. The men were never found. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (AP)