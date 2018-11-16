Crane Police Department receive $5,000 donation for Operation Blue Santa

CRANE, TX (KWES) - U.S. Silica has donated $5,000 to the Crane Police Department’s 3rd Annual Operation Blue Santa, which gives Christmas presents to local children in the community.
The presents will be bought, wrapped and delivered by members of the Crane PD this holiday season.
“Christmas is a special time to share in the warmth of family and community, and we are happy to help the Crane Police Department make the holidays bright for local children,” said U.S. Silica Crane Plant Manager Mike Manke. “This exceptional program reflects the Police Department’s love for this community, not to mention a lot of extra time and effort for these officers, who already give so much to keep us all safe and secure.”
The officers work with school staff and teachers to determine who might benefit from Operation Blue Santa during the holidays, then purchase gifts, wrap them, and deliver them to each family’s front door, complete with an appearance by Santa Claus.
“Every child deserves to enjoy the magic of the holiday season and Operation Blue Santa helps make that happen,” said Crane Police Chief Jason Little. “Seeing the smiles on children’s faces when Santa arrives bringing gifts is a truly special experience for these families and means so much to our officers. We are grateful to U.S. Silica for their generosity and partnership, which will make wishes come true.”
The Crane Police Department is committed to improving the quality of life through a community partnership that promotes safe, secure neighborhoods.
To learn more about the Crane Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa, contact Chief Little at jlittle@crane.texas.gov or 432-558-2212.
