Amarillo Sod Poodles may have a problem with their merchandise

“We are aware of this individual and we are following the trademark processes and procedures. We are not at all concerned and will let the process play out. We could not be more excited and confident about our name, this brand, and our logo. Sod Poodles is our brand and identity. We created it, and our community brought it to life. There is no way we are going to allow an outside individual who has nothing to do with our team try to take advantage of our team and this community.”