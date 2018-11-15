Amarillo Sod Poodles may have a problem with their merchandise

By Jami Seymore | November 15, 2018 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:03 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball team may not legally own the name when it’s used on things like t-shirts and caps, according to a trademark filed in June.

According to trademark records online, “Amarillo Sod Poodles” was filed for trademark on June 2, 2018, just a few days after the baseball team announced five finalists for the team’s name.

The current trademark owner listed on the account is not related to the baseball team and says the team had prior knowledge that he filed for it. This was before Amarillo Professional Baseball announced the Sod Poodles as the team name on Tuesday and began selling Sod Poodles merchandise.

We have reached out to the Amarillo baseball team and General Manager Tony Ensor released the following statement:

“We are aware of this individual and we are following the trademark processes and procedures.  We are not at all concerned and will let the process play out. We could not be more excited and confident about our name, this brand, and our logo. Sod Poodles is our brand and identity. We created it, and our community brought it to life. There is no way we are going to allow an outside individual who has nothing to do with our team try to take advantage of our team and this community.”

We are continuing to follow this story.

