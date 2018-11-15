Amarillo Sod Poodles may have a problem with their merchandise

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball team may not legally own the name when it’s used on things like t-shirts and caps, according to a trademark filed in June.
According to trademark records online, “Amarillo Sod Poodles” was filed for trademark on June 2, 2018, just a few days after the baseball team announced five finalists for the team’s name.
The current trademark owner listed on the account is not related to the baseball team and says the team had prior knowledge that he filed for it. This was before Amarillo Professional Baseball announced the Sod Poodles as the team name on Tuesday and began selling Sod Poodles merchandise.
We have reached out to the Amarillo baseball team and General Manager Tony Ensor released the following statement:
We are continuing to follow this story.
