Alabama women’s prison opens first-of-its-kind lactation room

ADOC agreed to provide the access, but all of the work of APBP has been made possible by philanthropy. They reached out to organizations and individuals for help and the donations started to pour in. Two major breast pump companies gave to the program. Ameda loaned them two hospital-grade breast pumps to keep at the prison, and Medela donated supplies like sanitizing wipes and lanonlin. Local moms donated the chairs and sink, the prison nurses handmade the curtains and prisoners at Tutwiler renovated the old isolation cell, transforming it into the space it is today. Local churches donated diaper bags full of supplies. The women at APBP were thrilled at the community’s outpouring of support.