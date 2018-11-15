Women elected in records numbers in state legislative races

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, State Rep. Doreen Gallegos speaks to supporters after winning her race against David Cheek for the state District 52 race, at a Democratic watch party being held at the Las Cruces Convention Center, in Las Cruces, N.M. Gallegos, a Democrat who was easily elected to a fourth term in the House representing a Las Cruces-area district in the New Mexico House, said she believes that having more women in statehouses can help improve health care access and education funding. “There are certain issues that are closer to our hearts and our minds maybe more than our male counterparts,” Gallegos said. (Josh Bachman/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP) (Josh Bachman)