Trump ‘pissed at damn near everyone,’ White House sources say

(CNN) - Sources inside the White House say the last week has been a rough one for President Trump, and he’s in a sour mood, to the point of being “pissed at damn near everyone.”
After projecting optimism a week ago after the midterm elections, calling it an “incredible day,” Trump's mood now is apparently anything but.
He is said to be isolated and growing more furious by the day, according to White House who spoke to CNN.
One bluntly put it that, "yes, he's pissed - at damn near everyone."
Now he appears to be finding targets for his frustration.
On Wednesday the White House announced that a deputy national security adviser, Mira Ricardel, is leaving her position. A day earlier, first lady Melania Trump had called for her to be removed.
In that episode, Trump was said to be blindsided by the first lady’s statement, which said Ricardel no longer deserved to work in the White House, and felt backed into a corner by it.
CNN learned she'd been quietly calling for Ricardel's firing for weeks because of a conflict over her trip to Africa last month. When the problem wasn't solved, Mrs. Trump went public.
Other officials rumored to possibly be in the firing line include Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Even as the president says he will soon decide the fate of Nielsen, she was at the Mexican border today, alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis, receiving a briefing from military commanders.
Trump has made little secret of his dissatisfaction with Nielsen on his two signature issues: immigration and border security.
It could touch off a domino of departures, including Kelly’s. He has been one of Nielsen's top advocates in the administration.
The president is already talking to a handful of potential replacements for Kelly, including elevating Vice President Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, to the post.
But even before that decision has been made, CNN has learned there's been "aggressive pushback" against him, with some senior aides even threatening to resign if he's tapped for the job.
Elsewhere, Trump revived a favorite scapegoat to explain the election outcomes.
In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump said Republicans don’t win “because of potentially illegal votes.”
"When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote, and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again,” the president told the conservative site. “Nobody takes anything. It's really a disgrace what's going on."
There is no evidence of this happening anywhere in Florida, where a recount that could flip GOP wins in the Senate and governor races has annoyed the president.
