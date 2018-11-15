TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover causes backups on I-20 near Loop 250 in Midland Co.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A truck tractor traveling on I-20 rolled over Thursday morning, causing a major traffic backup.
The accident occurred west of Loop 250 on I-20. The rollover appears to be affecting both east and westbound lanes at this time.
DPS has confirmed they have an officer en route to the scene but there does not appear to be any major injuries.
Viewers are saying the traffic is severely backed up. Drivers should plan alternate routes or expect delays along this route in the morning.
