Southwest Bank donates $78,000 to ECISD school for new laptops

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, representatives from Southwest Bank will present school district officials with a check for $78,000 to provide 300 Chromebook laptops and 10 charging and storage carts for students at Crockett Middle School.
“Well I think it’s just a game changer for our students. Technology is today’s world and now the kids are going to have access to more technology on a daily basis they will be able to use it in the classroom, for research, for Google classrooms,for whatever else they need in the classroom so i mean it;s just a game changer for them,” said Maribel Aranda, principal of Crockett Middle School.
Southwest Bank CEO Dewey Bryant says it’s important that the the needs of our local students are met...and that they were happy to donate the money
