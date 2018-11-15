Sir Winston Churchill Exhibit comes to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Winston Churchill: A Legacy of Leadership will be on display at The Midland County Public Library from November 17 to January 16, 2019.
The Sir Winston Churchill exhibit, ‘Churchill: A Legacy of Leadership’, is on loan from The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO.
This exhibit commemorates and celebrates the life, times, and distinguished career of Sir Winston Churchill and will feature over 50 items.
Some outstanding items of interest are: five original paintings, a top hat signed by Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin, a Union Jack flag from the platform during the Iron Curtain Speech, fountain pen used by President Kennedy to sign a Congressional Resolution, draft of the Iron Curtain Speech.
