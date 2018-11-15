Show Of Support Hunt For Heroes welcomes wounded veterans

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The 15th annual Show Of Support Hunt For Heroes began Wednesday.
Heroes and their spouses will attend a welcome dinner at the Cuthbert Mansion, then visit several memorials Thursday.
The tour will include the Chris Kyle Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as well as a banquet.
Finally, over the weekend, the heroes will head to San Angelo for their hunting trip.
Show Of Support is a non-profit that honors America's wounded veterans by providing outdoor hunting adventures.
“It started out by taking two guys hunting to say thanks. It grew, and it grew big, and it’s grown into a huge city wide, county wide, Permian Basin wide event that does everything we can do to honor these heroes,” said Terry Johnson, Share of Support founder.
More information on this event and Show of Support can be found at www.ShowOfSupport.org.
