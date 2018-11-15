One man injured in Presidio plane crash

(Source: Presidio County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Victor Blanco | November 15, 2018 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:13 PM

PRESIDIO, TX (KWES) - Wednesday evening, one man was injured when his plane crashed in Presidio.

Presidio County Sheriff’s Office were called in reference to a plane in distress with engine failure about 6 miles east of the Presidio airport, and later found the plane at the edge of a dry creek bed.

The pilot was the only person on board. He sustained injuries as a result of the crash and transported to a hospital.

United States Border Patrol agents and DPS assisted with the search.

Further investigation is being conducted by the FAA.

Posted by Presidio County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 15, 2018

