Odessa Arts receives $100,000 donation for the Odessa Spire project

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Wednesday evening, Odessa philanthropists Toby and Sondra Eoff announced their intention to donate $100,000 to the Cloth World project during the Marriott Hotel room reveal.
“This project has been a focal point for the Public Art Committee for over a year. With this added donation, we are now halfway toward our goal of $300,000 for structural repairs and enhancements and ongoing maintenance for the project,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.
In 2017, Philadelphia artist Ray King was selected from over 90 applicants for the $100,000 art installation that is being referred to as a Gateway to Downtown Odessa.
Funds for the art piece were allocated to Odessa Arts through Hotel Occupancy Tax by the Odessa City Council as part of the Public Art Master Plan for Odessa.
Work on the restoration is scheduled to begin in early 2019 with completion of the project targeted for Summer 2019.
If you are interested in learning more, visit odessaarts.org.
