Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's another chilly morning across the area with temperatures into the 30s, but that is warmer than it has been over the previous couple of days. As we head into the afternoon, high temperatures will rise another 5-10 degrees from yesterday's highs, reaching the mid to upper 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds heading in from the west.
Friday and Saturday, we’ll see similar weather, with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a chance Saturday evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. As the front comes through, we could see an isolated light shower Sunday morning, with very little to no impacts. High temperatures Sunday will only be in the low 50s.
Warming again into the start of next week, as high temperatures are back in the mid 60s by Tuesday. There is a slight chance of rain mid-week, but it does not look like anything serious at this time.
