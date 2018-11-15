MMH offers free teen heart screenings

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Cardiovascular disease is the second leading medical cause of death in children and adolescents in the United States.
In order to combat this, Midland Memorial Hospital will hold free for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy screenings for active teen, ages 14-18. Dec. 15. and Jan. 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
HCM effects roughly 1 in 500 people, typically does not present any symptoms. HCM causes a thickening of the heart wall, and can lead to obstruction of blood flow and an erratic heartbeat and is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young people.
One in 250 high school students is at risk of a serious cardiac condition known to cause Sudden Cardiac Death.
A heart screening only takes about 20 minutes, and would typically cost approximately $700 in a cardiologist’s office.
If you are interested in signing up, visit www.ChampHearts.org or Call 888-884-6945 or 512-900-3243
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.