MMH host Plant-based Nutrition and Diabetes

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and Midland Memorial Hospital will host a free class on Nutrition and Diabetes Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Midland Memorial West Campus Dining Room.
Type 2 diabetes is almost always preventable and is often reversible through diet and lifestyle changes.
Like other leading killers— especially heart disease and high blood pressure—type 2 diabetes is an unfortunate consequence of poor dietary choices. However, there is hope if you have diabetes.
Through lifestyle changes, you may be able to achieve a complete remission of type 2 diabetes or rely less on prescription medications.
If you are interested in learning more, visit www.MidlandHealth.org.
