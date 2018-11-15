Forest Service chief vows to rid agency of sexual harassment

Vicki Christiansen is shown in this 2012 photo when Christiansen served as interim regional forester for Region 1, based in Missoula, Mont. Christiansen, the U.S. Forest Service’s new chief is pledging to rid the agency of sexual harassment and discrimination amid fresh revelations of misconduct within its ranks. Christiansen acknowledged to a congressional panel on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, that the Forest Service is in need of a culture change. She pledged to enact new systems and overhaul existing processes to ensure a safe and functional work environment. (John Crepeau/The Missoulian via AP) (John Crepeau)