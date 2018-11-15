Evening weather forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good evening. A cool and clear evening is on tap with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s for most with clear conditions. Sunshine and milder temps. will be the main story for the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 60s Thursday through Saturday. A cool down will return by Sunday with the arrival of a cold front Saturday evening. Sunday’s highs will dip back into the low 50s. Highs will rebound into the low 60s for most of next week. Rain chances remain slim into the weekend and slight for the middle part of next week.