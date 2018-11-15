Evening weather forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good evening. A mostly clear and quiet night is in store. Temps. will drop down into the 30s by Friday morning. Some areas near or below freezing again. A repeat of nice weather is on the way Friday afternoon with mild conditions. Highs on Friday will climb into the 60s with a light southwest wind and mostly sunny conditions. The mild weather will continue into most of Saturday with highs in the 60s. A cold front will bring us cooler and breezy conditions for Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will drop into the low 50s with partly sunny conditions. Highs will remain in the 50s for next Monday, with a gradual warm up to the 60s into Thanksgiving. Rain chances will remain slim on Sunday morning for the lower Trans-Pecos with the cold front. Rain chances will remain slight for the middle part of Thanksgiving week.