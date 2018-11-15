Being a “Good Samaritan” on the highway could be dangerous, even deadly

“Well, of course, people want to help, but you know, your safety when you want to help is pretty much your first priority," said Cpl. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “You know, you can’t help anybody if you’re hurt, but if you do that, take all the safety precautions you can. Pull over safely out the roadway, be aware of your surroundings, but also be aware that a lot of people probably aren’t paying attention to what’s going on ahead of them and you just have to watch out for them also.”