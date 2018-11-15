Allstate agents collect, donate supplies for Safe Place

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - One in four women will experience domestic violence in her life regardless of her economic status or ethnicity.
To help those survivors Allstate agency owners in the Midland area are collecting much-needed supplies to benefit Safe Place of the Permian Basin.
Safe Place is a 24-hour emergency shelter for families affected by domestic violence.
Two Allstate locations are collecting supplies; Pam Nichol's agency on Andrews Highway and Daniela Ybarra's agency on Midkiff Road.
Some of the most-needed items include shampoo, body wash, bar soap, baby wipes, and diapers...
You can drop off supplies through November 16.
