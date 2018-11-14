West Texas Food Bank hosting sign-up days for Supplemental Senior Box Program

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Food Bank is hosting special sign-up days to get seniors enrolled in the Supplemental Senior Box Program.
From 9 a.m. to noon on November 16 and 30 those 60 and older can sign up for the program at the Odessa Food Bank facility.
In order to sign up for the program seniors must bring proof of income and residency. These can include a bank statement or a social security deposit slip and a utility bill or driver’s license.
For more information on the senior programs at West Texas Food Bank you can click here.
