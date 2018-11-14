Voters still to decide MISD District 5 School Board run-off election

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland voters still have to decide on the District Five School Board seat since none of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote required to win during the Midterm Election.
Voters will choose between the two top vote-getters, John Trischitti, III and Heidi Kirk.
Early voting will begin November 26 and go through December 7 and ballots can be cast Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Our hearts are in the right place and we all want what's best kids. I certainly feel my background with government and understanding of tax entities certainly makes me different than my opponent. I feel I do have the skills that are necessary to be a school board member," said John Trischitti, III, MISD candidate School Board District 5.
"I have background as a teacher as a mother and having six very different children. I have as an advocate with kids with autism vision issue all sorts of disabilities."
Election Day will be Tuesday, December 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the County Annex, Centennial Library, and Fellowship Community Church.
