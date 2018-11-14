TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident backing up traffic on Highway 80 in Midland Co.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An accident on Highway 80 appears to be backing up traffic Wednesday morning.
Viewers are reporting the accident occurred near Nationwide Insurance but traffic is backed all the way up to Cinergy in Midland. There is also a possibility traffic is being diverted but there is no confirmation at this time.
DPS has confirmed there is a trooper around the area of Highway 80 and County Road 1242 but could not confirm any details, including possible injuries.
Drivers are advised to be careful when driving through the area and find alternate routes if possible.
