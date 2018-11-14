OPD make arrest in connection to fatal IH-20 crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Mitchell Alexander-Magana Perry, 29, who turned himself for Manslaughter “2nd Degree Felony” Wednesday in relation to a fatal accident from October 25.
Odessa Police were originally called to Interstate Highway 20 and Grant in reference to a major crash involving several vehicles on Oct. 25.
According to police, Osvaldo Ravelo, 45, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in a 2014 Toyota Tundra, followed by Julio Estrada, 36 in a 2018 Ford Raptor. Behind Estrada, Thomas Morado, 27, was traveling in a 2009 Ford Focus, with Mitchell Alexander Perry, 29, behind him in a 2017 Dodge Ram.
Police say Perry failed to control his speed and struck the back of the Ford Focus, causing all the vehicles to collide.
Morado was pronounced dead on scene.
Perry was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.
