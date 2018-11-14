OPD make arrest in connection to fatal IH-20 crash

According to police, Osvaldo Ravelo, 45, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in a 2014 Toyota Tundra, followed by Julio Estrada, 36 in a 2018 Ford Raptor. Behind Estrada, Thomas Morado, 27, was traveling in a 2009 Ford Focus, with Mitchell Alexander Perry, 29, behind him in a 2017 Dodge Ram.