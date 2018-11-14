New low income apartments hold ribbon cutting in Odessa

By Victor Blanco | November 14, 2018

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with DELPHI Affordable Housing Group, will hold the Grand Opening for the Eighty Seventh Apartments with a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

These apartments will be for families at 60% area median income. Don’t rush to sign up just yet though, units have been completely filled and there is currently a five year waiting list.

The ceremony will be at 4:00 P.M. at 8640 Hunter Miller Way.

